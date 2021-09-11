Tressa Jean DeBoer, 84, of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Tressa was born in Groningen, the Netherlands, to Derk and Trientje Dik on Dec. 26, 1936. In February 1953, when she was 16, her parents moved to Michigan. She learned English while working for a family. She then went into nurse’s training and worked at Pine Rest. During her time there, she met Garry DeBoer, a fellow nurse. They were married and moved to California, with a few years in Oregon. She raised her children and spent many years doing child care.
In 1976, she became a citizen. In 2003, Garry and Tressa moved to Moscow to be near their daughter and family. At the time of her death, she had been a widow for 13 years.
Tressa is survived by her children Richard (Kim), of Calumet, Iowa, Kathy (Wes) Michaels, of Troy, and Timothy (Sheila), of Suffolk, Va.; her 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Tina (Gary) Sturrus and Swanee (Dick) Kooistra, of Michigan; her sisters-in-law, Joanne and Katherine DeBoer, of Moscow; and her special cousin, John (Anne) Booy, of Buena Park, Calif. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry, and son Billy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Short’s Funeral Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made in Tressa’s name to Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 Eisenhower St., Moscow, ID 83843.
