Tricia Ranee Taylor passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
She was born July 17, 1986, in Moscow to Jolene and Robert Taylor. She lived in Pullman for the first couple years of her life and also has lived in Potlatch, Lewiston, Pullman again, back to Lewiston and lastly in Waha.
She went to school at Potlatch Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High in Lewiston, Pullman High School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 2004. She earned a degree as a phlebotomist at Walla Walla Community College. She was involved in FFA and a wrestling manager at Pullman High School.
Tricia was currently working for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory as an assembler specialist.
Her hobbies included whitewater rafting, fishing, crocheting, horseback riding and growing plants.
Tricia left behind her boyfriend, Corey Sterling, of Waha; mom Jolene Hopper (Bill), of Lewiston; dad Robert Taylor (Tina), of Pullman; brothers Jarod Taylor (Ali), of Pullman, Joshua Taylor (Shanna), of Pullman, and Justin Taylor (Erica), of Missoula, Mont.; sister Stephanie McKeirnan (Shane), of Pomeroy; and also 13 nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch at a later date.
A celebration of Tricia’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.
Kimball Funeral Home is caring for the family.