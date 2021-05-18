Troy Jerome Smith, 57, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his Pullman home.
Troy was born Nov. 16, 1963, in San Francisco to Ronald and Andrea Smith. He was the third child born to this union. Troy graduated high school from Lodi Academy in Lodi, Calif. Afterward, he attended Oakwood University in Huntsville, Ala., for a short time and finished his studies at Alabama A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in urban planning in 1988.
He married Caroline Cornelius in August 1991 and served alongside her at Emerald City Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church for over 20 years as an Elder and Pathfinder leader. He also served at the Pullman SDA Church for five years. Troy ran for many positions in his communities such as city council for Federal Way, Wash., and Pullman.
Troy also had many unique hobbies such as coin and stamp collecting, riding motorcycles, writing short stories, and creating mini-train city replicas. Troy was a hardworking, God-fearing man who loved his family more than anything. He had an upbeat personality and an infectious laugh that could fill up a room. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Smith. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Caroline Smith; son Javan Cornelius; daughter-in-law Chasati Cornelius; daughter Ariel Smith; son Kosey Smith; daughter Tasha Baker; son-in-law Timothy Baker; son Benjamin Smith; mother Andrea Smith; sister Christy Johnson; brother-in-law Derek Johnson; brother Tracy Smith; sister-in-law Sonya Smith; sister Louise Jones; brother-in-law Edwin Jones; as well as countless relatives and friends.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Emerald City Community SDA Church in Seattle. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.