Troy Michael Thompsen

Born to Peggy (Dunn) and Kim Thompsen on Nov. 29, 1982, Troy grew up in a tight-knit blended family. From an early age, he developed a love of football, fishing, hunting and the game of golf. He took his brotherly duties very seriously and enjoyed being a protector, confidante and practical jokester. It became clear early on that Troy was a momma’s boy and, though she often denied it, his mother’s favorite child.
Troy was always first to offer a helping hand, shoulder or quick-witted laugh. As a result, he became a fast friend to anyone lucky enough to cross his path. Those friends quickly became family.
Troy faced unimaginable obstacles as a young adult, surviving a terrifying car crash, followed by a battle with cancer. Overcoming these obstacles gave Troy a unique perspective on life, looking for joy in every situation and never letting a day pass without letting those around him know how deeply he cared for them.
No matter how many birthdays passed, Troy’s heart stayed forever young, making him the “favorite uncle” to countless nieces, nephews and bonus kids. He looked forward to having children of his own with his new bride and the love of his life, Shandy. He was thrilled to design a ring and propose on Maui, and enjoyed sharing their love with family and friends at their wedding in July. Having been surrounded by girls throughout his life, Troy was an outstanding husband, and a patient, kind and loving partner.
Troy (affectionately known as Troy Boy, Tory, Peter and Watershed Troy) is survived by wife, Shandy; mother, Peggy Dunn; stepmother, Terri Park-Thompsen; sisters Tawna (Charlie) Noble, Nikki (Giuliano) Genco and Alicia (Dee) Herbert; brother “Teddy” (Sara) Dunn; nephews Luke and Alex; nieces Josie, Stevie, Kambri, Ginevra, Brylie, Greta and Alina; and many bonus nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. Troy was preceded in death by stepfather Steve Dunn.
He and beloved dog, Demi, left this world alongside his father, Kim Thompsen, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Memorial donations may be made to “Thompsen’s Memorial” at Idaho Central Credit Union and will be used to increase awareness and prevention of drunk driving. A memorial golf tournament will be held Nov. 11 at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian. Friends are also invited to join in a Celebration of Life from 3-5 p.m., Nov. 12, at the River Club in Garden City, Idaho.