Tye Joseph Harper, 52, of Kendrick, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his Kendrick home.
Tye was brought into this world by his parents Lawren J. Harper and Carol A. Gant Harper on July 8, 1970. He was two months premature weighing in at 3 pounds, 10 ounces and spent the first three weeks of his life in an isolette. What a fighter he was. He was able to leave St. Luke’s Hospital weighing just less than 5 pounds. To say he was tiny was an understatement. His Great-Aunt Gail made clothes and tiny diapers for him as absolutely nothing fit his tiny little body.
Tye was such a happy and sweet little guy. His sweet disposition and baby giggles made him such a joy to be around. His little sister, Tera, joined the family in 1972. Through his mother’s second marriage, he welcomed a younger brother, Jason, and when his father remarried, he also welcomed a baby sister, Alecia, and brother, Russell.
His early years were spent in Boise spending time between the family homes of both his mother and father. His desire to live in a smaller community happened in his teens when he moved to his father’s home in Albion. It was here he found his love of the outdoors and being close to the mountain communities he enjoyed.
Tye married Staci Bailey and from this union his own family was started. He is so proud of his children, son Derek and daughter Logan. He couldn’t brag enough about them. Many years were spent together fishing, hunting, camping, snowboarding, boating, riding dirt bikes and simply enjoying time together.
Tye attained his associate’s degree as an agricultural equipment technician planning for a career working on large trucks and equipment. After years of working on the Hermann’s family farm, he was hired at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. He moved his little family to Lewiston, excited to begin his new job. He continued for 15 years until a work-related accident ended his career.
During those years, he was divorced and desired to live back in a smaller community. He met Evelyn Hallan and they made the move to Kendrick. They purchased an acreage and married in 2007 at their home. They found their piece of heaven and Tye could not have been happier. Working as a team they grew their own produce, gorgeous flowers and funky gourds. Community service came naturally to Tye. He was a giver and would always help others in need.
His beloved dog Ruger was his best friend and was always with him. To honor Tye, please adopt a dog, plant something beautiful or help a neighbor.
Tye is survived by wife Evelyn Harper; parents Lawren Harper and Carol Langer; son Derek Harper; daughter Logan Harper; brothers Russell Harper and Jason Rosanbalm; sisters Tera Sabino and Alecia Rongey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
We love and miss you more than you know, Tye. You are now resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior, and we will see you again. Love you.
A celebration of life for Tye will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Juliaetta Centennial Park. Corbeill Funeral Homes of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.