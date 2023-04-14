Tye Joseph Harper

Tye Joseph Harper, 52, of Kendrick, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his Kendrick home.

Tye was brought into this world by his parents Lawren J. Harper and Carol A. Gant Harper on July 8, 1970. He was two months premature weighing in at 3 pounds, 10 ounces and spent the first three weeks of his life in an isolette. What a fighter he was. He was able to leave St. Luke’s Hospital weighing just less than 5 pounds. To say he was tiny was an understatement. His Great-Aunt Gail made clothes and tiny diapers for him as absolutely nothing fit his tiny little body.

Tye was such a happy and sweet little guy. His sweet disposition and baby giggles made him such a joy to be around. His little sister, Tera, joined the family in 1972. Through his mother’s second marriage, he welcomed a younger brother, Jason, and when his father remarried, he also welcomed a baby sister, Alecia, and brother, Russell.

