Tyson A. Colbert, 50, passed away in Spokane on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born April 30, 1970, in Spokane, Ty was the third of four children. Ty moved with his family to Palouse in 1973, and later to Moscow, where he made friendships that lasted his lifetime.
After graduating from Moscow High School and attending the University of Idaho, his wandering nature got the best of him. Just a few of his adventures found him working in many different locations and job descriptions. He worked on the fishing boats in Alaska, construction in Arizona, spent countless hours on the ski slopes while working at Sun Valley, with his final destination at North Pole, Alaska, where he worked construction with the Fuller brothers. Ty always found time for the fishing he loved, and what better place than Alaska?
Saint the bulldog was his favorite pet and children found his kindness, wit and humor contagious.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Pam; sister Kimberly (Stephen), of Louisville, Ky.; brothers Matthew, of Spokane, and Nathan (Andrea), of Boise.
Ty was loved dearly by his many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins, as well as many beloved friends whom he cherished.
Our family would like to thank Ty’s Uncle Greg and Aunt Lori Ramsdell for the endless months of meals, housing and loving support while he was receiving treatments in Spokane. Your thoughtfulness and generosity will never be forgotten by our family.
A celebration of Ty’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at his parents’ home, 2111 Orchard Ave. Please come and enjoy hearing or sharing stories about our kind and gentle son.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.