Ursula J. Bhatia

Ursula Jean Dawson Bhatia, artist, horsewoman, opinionated and loyal friend, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 94.

She was surrounded by family in a Spokane care home when she died.

Ursula was born in 1928 in Chicago. Circumstances of her birth are not known to her family, but she was adopted as an infant by Frances M. and Lettie H. Dawson. She spent most of her childhood in Iowa City, Iowa, where her father was a professor and served as dean of engineering at the University of Iowa.

