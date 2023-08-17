Ursula J. Bhatia

Ursula Jean Dawson Bhatia, artist, horsewoman, opinionated and loyal friend, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 94.
She was surrounded by family in a Spokane care home when she died.
Ursula was born in 1928 in Chicago. Circumstances of her birth are not known to her family, but she was adopted as an infant by Frances M. and Lettie H. Dawson. She spent most of her childhood in Iowa City, Iowa, where her father was a professor and served as dean of engineering at the University of Iowa.
She attended high school and college there, graduating in 1951. While an undergraduate, she met a Ph.D. student from India, Vishnu Narain Bhatia, who at the urging of family had come to the United States after WWII for his doctoral studies in pharmacy, an extraordinarily unusual decision at the time.
Ursula and Vishnu met on a YMCA retreat. His children often teased their father for going on the retreat, presumably to meet girls (which he never acknowledged). After all, he was raised a Hindu.
They married in India in 1951. After a relatively brief stay, they returned to the United States and Vishnu sought jobs in this country. He was hired at Washington State University in Pullman and spent almost five decades at the university. Their children, Peter (1953) and Robin (1955), were born in Pullman. Vishnu died in 2003, and Ursula subsequently moved to the horse country between Spokane and Cheney, where she and Robin shared a house until her death.
Ursula was a housewife, artist and art teacher and, as her husband rose in the university, a regular host for faculty and students. She was known for her gregarious sense of humor, loud laughter and sense of fun. She often enjoyed a Manhattan cocktail on those social occasions and brought a lighter side to a home dominated by the serious world of higher education. She was an attentive mom and often provided wise counsel to her children’s friends.
She and her daughter were devoted horsewomen, keeping horses over the decades in multiple rural barns outside Pullman. She successfully competed in horse shows with her beloved Golden Shalimar, a Tennessee Walking Horse. A favorite family memory is of Ursula riding Shalimar on fallow strips of farmland outside Pullman with one of her standard poodles (she loved her dogs and cats) running behind.
Throughout her life Ursula was a committed and creative artist. She taught “Art in the Park” for many years in Pullman’s Reaney Park and dabbled in all manner of artwork, including photography. She once had an exhibit at the WSU art school of her photos taken in India. She could even make meaningful art out of driftwood. She worked in a daycare center later in her life and enjoyed making new connections with young children. She managed her own investment accounts until shortly before her death and was a devoted fan of “Star Trek,” counting “Next Generation” and “Voyager” as her favorites.
She also was a lifelong swimmer, and she made generations of friends in the pool in Pullman and in Spokane. She was a lifelong Democrat and often lamented the incivility of contemporary politics that were so different from what she experienced growing up and around the university.
Ursula spent most of her life thinking she was a year younger than she actually was. She was a New Year’s Eve baby — born on Dec. 31, 1928. At some point it blurred to 1929, probably an error related to being born on the last day of the year. The mistake wasn’t fully understood until Vishnu passed and the family was going through some papers. Much hilarity ensued. Still, the University of Iowa had the wrong year. So did her driver’s license.
Ursula is survived by her children, Peter, 70, of Houston, a lifelong journalist and news media executive (wife Liz Dahl), and Robin, 68, an equally accomplished artist and a horse trainer, of Spokane; two grandchildren, Megan Bhatia, 37, of Spokane (husband Chris Koehler), and Jay Bhatia, 33, of Los Angeles (wife Ashley Christiano); one great-grandchild, Bradley Bhatia-Koehler, and a second due in October. She was the last of the four Dawson siblings to pass, and she is remembered with affection by her Dawson family in the United States and her Bhatia family in India. (Vishnu was one of seven siblings and the only one to leave India. Ursula visited there many times.)
At Ursula’s request, there will be no funeral. When DNA testing became common, it initially showed her heritage to be Irish. Ursula had always rightly insisted that her adoptive parents were her true parents and she didn’t want to know about her birth heritage. Still, when her grandson did his DNA and deduced his grandmother’s origins, she was delighted to find out even after saying for decades that she did not want to know. Subsequent algorithm updates have “moved” her more to Great Britain and Northern Europe. Nonetheless, her family proposes to hold an “Irish wake” later this year or next spring in Spokane. There’s no doubt Ursula would approve.
The family suggests donations in her name to Hospice of Spokane (hospiceofspokane.org), or to the V.N. Bhatia Lecture Series at Washington State University Honors College (honors.wsu.edu).