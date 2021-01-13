V. Lee Taylor, 87, of Garfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lee was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Keller, Wash., to Vergil and Dorothy (Dalrymple) Taylor. Lee graduated from the Garfield High School in 1952.
Lee joined the United States Army and served in Germany during the Korean War.
Lee married Patricia Burnett on April 21, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home in Elberton, Wash. The couple later moved to Palouse in 1969. Lee and Patricia had five children. Lee is survived by his five children, Matt Taylor, Laurie (Earl) Leland, Linda (Bill) Hammer, Lisa (Chad Palmer) Adair, and Mark (Chris) Taylor; 14 grandchildren; and almost 14 great-grandchildren.
Lee worked on many construction sites at the University of Idaho and at Washington State University, and retired from the Laborers Union. Mrs. Taylor died in 2001.
Lee moved to Garfield in 2007, where he has made his home since.
Lee was a member of the Garfield Community Church and has served as a board member for several years.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Garfield Community Church with Pastor Marty Masten officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post # 10300 V.F.W. of Potlatch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Garfield Community Church, P.O. Box 273, Garfield, WA 99130. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.