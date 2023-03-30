Velma Benjamin, 95, longtime Kendrick resident, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at her Lewiston home.

Velma was born at the family farm along Big Bear Ridge near Kendrick on Feb. 7, 1928, to W.E. “Bill” and Edith Fairfield Hecht. She attended school in the one-room Steele Schoolhouse until the second grade. Velma graduated from Kendrick High School in 1945.

Velma married Richard V. Benjamin of Southwick soon after graduating, April 10, 1946, at his sister’s home in Clarkston. They made their home at the Hecht family farm and were living there when sons Rick and Randy were born. A fire in 1959 burned their home, and they lived in a mobile home on the property until moving to Kendrick in 1965.

