Velma Benjamin, 95, longtime Kendrick resident, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at her Lewiston home.
Velma was born at the family farm along Big Bear Ridge near Kendrick on Feb. 7, 1928, to W.E. “Bill” and Edith Fairfield Hecht. She attended school in the one-room Steele Schoolhouse until the second grade. Velma graduated from Kendrick High School in 1945.
Velma married Richard V. Benjamin of Southwick soon after graduating, April 10, 1946, at his sister’s home in Clarkston. They made their home at the Hecht family farm and were living there when sons Rick and Randy were born. A fire in 1959 burned their home, and they lived in a mobile home on the property until moving to Kendrick in 1965.
Velma enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was most content at home and enjoyed spending time in her house throughout her life. She was a very private person and insisted on never being the center of attention. She did enjoy family get togethers and participated over the years as a member of the Big Bear Ridge Ladies Club and the Guild Club. Velma liked to sew and watch TV. She followed local high school sports and especially liked to pay attention to college basketball and the Zags. She always had a sharp mind and kept track of many of the players she knew and where their career paths led them.
Following the death of her husband Richard in 2005, she continued living in her home for many years and would often go to the Kendrick Senior Center for meals. She moved to the Royal Plaza in Lewiston about six years ago and passed away peacefully in the comfort of her recliner, a basketball game on the TV.
Velma is survived by her sons, Rick (Janell) Benjamin, of Lewiston, and Randy (Kim) Benjamin, of Castle Rock, Colo.; her four grandchildren, of whom she was so proud, Tia, Loren, Kelsey and Kohl; and four great-grandchildren, Drew, Capri, Brooks, Brodie and a fifth one on the way. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Dellrae Warner who has been especially close to Velma over the years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vina and Ruby, and by her parents.
In keeping with Velma’s wishes for simplicity, she will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private family service at the Wild Rose Cemetery near Kendrick. The family has suggested that memorial donations in her memory be made to the Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance Fund or the Kendrick Senior Center. Online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.