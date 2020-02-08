Verla Jean Peterson left this earth Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a full, long life. During her 93 years, she was an example of kindness, faith and love.
Verla Jean was born to Mamie and Royal Triplett on April 7, 1926, the third of eight children, in Ahsahka. She always loved learning and graduated from high school at 16. She was able to continue her education and went on to get her teaching degree from the Lewiston Normal School at the age of 18 thanks to financial help from her brother, Hank.
School brought many opportunities for Verla. She met her lifelong friend, Idel Gilje, and also met her future husband, Vernon, at a school dance in Lewiston. This began a 61-year marriage. Upon graduation, she taught in a one-room school house in Grangemont, Idaho, for one year, and then taught in Genesee for a year after her marriage.
In Oct. 6, 1944, Verla and Vernon were married under the arches of the farmhouse where they lived and eventually raised four children, David Peterson (Carol), Diane Hermann (Bernie), Jean Owen (Greg) and Debra Russell (Steve).
Verla’s life was dedicated to God, her family and others. Mother, teacher, mentor and caregiver were among her incredible talents, selflessly giving to everyone, including caring for mother-in-law Dollie Peterson. While raising her family on the farm, she grew acres of gardens and made delicious food for family, harvest crews and relatives. Her annual spring flower display of daffodils and tulips continue to be a reminder of the love she had for gardening.
Verla went back to school, earned her bachelor’s degree and began teaching in Genesee in 1971. Continuing her education, she graduated with her master’s degree in 1979 from the University of Idaho. She went on to teach in the Genesee School District until her retirement in 1987.
After Vernon’s passing in 2005, life became difficult living on the farm, and so she moved to Lewiston. There she kept her friendly and helpful disposition, becoming a favorite of all her caregivers. She always enjoyed visiting the farm and family, including the Century Farm Celebration in 2012 and family weddings at the farm.
Verla was an active member of Genesee Lutheran Parish, serving in many capacities. During her 93 years, Verla lived according to her values and in doing so was a wonderful role model. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Michael and Becky Peterson; Stacy Carter and Steve Hermann; Nathan, Nicholas and Patrick Owen; Ryan, David and William Russell; eight great-grandchildren, Savannah, Carly, Zach, Cara, Cooper, Charlie, Emma and Grace.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 9 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Genesee, followed by a luncheon at the Senior Center. Memorials may be made to the Genesee Ambulance Fund, Genesee School District or Genesee Lutheran Parish.
