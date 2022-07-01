Vern Melvin Pelton was called home to heaven Monday, June 27, 2022. Vern was born April 20, 1931 in St. Maries, to Earl and Mary Hall. He was later adopted out of North Idaho Children’s Home in Lewiston at the age of eight to Homer and Evelyn Pelton.
Vern married Laura Lee in Lewiston on Jan. 28, 1950. Together they had four children, Jerry, Bud, Ann and Nanette. They moved to Moscow in May of 1963 and with the borrowed $500 in their pocket they purchased the Chevron Station on North Main Street.
Because of limited funds, a driving ambition and an exceptional work ethic, Vern ran the station by himself, seven days a week, open to close, for the first several years. The Chevron became a family affair, with Laura Lee doing the books and both boys learning mechanic work. They owned and operated Vern’s Chevron Station successfully for 39 years.
Some of Vern’s treasured pastimes were calling bingo for the blind diabetes group at the community center; taking anyone fishing that was up for it or interested, such as the kids, wife, grandkids or friends; and going for walks while taking photos of beautiful flowers and anything in nature.
He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music, gathering and chopping wood, and singing. His two favorite songs were, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” and “Dear Hearts and Gentle People”.
Vern never met a stranger and that is why he enjoyed being a member of both the Elk and Moose Lodges. He thoroughly loved playing card games with family and friends, especially cribbage, which he taught to all the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. It was truly a rite of passage if, as the student, you beat the teacher.
Vern was an extraordinary father, grandpa and great-grandpa, friend and an all-around amazing man.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Laura Lee; and their two sons, Jerry and Bud.
He is survived by his daughters Ann and Nanette; his grandchildren Amy, Julie, Vern, Angie, Kendal, Sean, Mandy and Jerry; and several great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids, along with nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service held at 11 a.m. July 16, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, located at 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Please wear colorful clothing, as Vern always brightened up the world.
The family requests donations be made to an animal shelter or rescue, in lieu of flowers, as Vern loved animals.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Vern’s home after the service to share stories and celebrate his amazing life.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.