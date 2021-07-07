Vernon William Johnson was born to Ike and Goldie Johnson on Aug. 15, 1937. He attended school at Tensed, Idaho, and then Plummer, Idaho, where he graduated.
He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the honor guard. He worked in the mines by night, logged during the day, and excelled at every area of the logging profession.
He married Lois Glaze and they had two sons, Charles, of Potlatch, and Douglas, of Alexander, N.C.
Vernon served on the city council for Potlatch for many years.
Vern was an outgoing people person who touched many lives. He died Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was 83.
There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. July 17 at Cody Jo’s Wagon Wheel in Potlatch. During the memorial, a number of people have asked to speak, and people are flying in from as far as Washington, D.C. Vern touched a lot of lives, and we’re going to celebrate that at this very positive gathering, and food and refreshments will be provided for anyone who knew Vern and would like to take part in remembering him.