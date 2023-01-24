Virginia A. “Vee” Zeller, 77, a resident of Palouse, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman.
Vee was born on June 29, 1945, at Gadsden, Ala., to Clarence E. and Jessie (Traffanstedt) Underwood. She attended her schooling in Alabama.
She married Larry Zeller on Sept. 17, 1973, at Gadsden, and the couple made their home in Palouse in 1988.
Virginia worked as a caregiver for several years in area care centers.
She enjoyed gardening and was a hard worker, caring, and had a heart of gold.
Mr. Zeller died in December of 2020.
Survivors include one son, Mike Zeller; one daughter, Laura Theodore (son-in-law Steve); and three brothers, Bobby, Kelly and Ricky Underwood. Vee is also survived by three grandchildren: Sebastian Mondragon, Ana Zeller and Isabel Zeller.
No services are planned.
