On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, Virginia “Ginger” Davis, passed away at the age of 84 in Glendale, Ariz., from natural causes. Ginger was a resident of Moscow from 1968-98.
Ginger was born Feb. 1, 1935 in Rockford, Ill., to Henry and Carrie Murphy.
She received her degree in dental hygiene from Marquette University in 1955 and she worked for almost 45 years. On Dec. 24, 1966 she and Larry Davis married in San Francisco. They raised a daughter, Beth, and a son, Ted, in Moscow.
Ginger loved painting, drawing, gardening, walking, reading, cooking, entertaining and socializing with her friends and attending church. She will be remembered for her kindness, infectious smile and her compassionate spirit.
Ginger was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, both sisters and a niece. She is survived by her daughter and son, a granddaughter Abbey and grandson Scott, as well as her three nephews and a niece.
At Ginger’s request, no memorial service was held.