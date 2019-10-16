Virginia L. Cochrane, 90, resident of St. Maries, passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on Oct. 10, 2019.
She was born to Dale and Ruth (Shawver) Besst on May 25, 1929, in Decatur, Neb. In 1937, the family moved to Princeton. For the next few years, Virginia’s family moved around for her dad’s work as a lineman. They eventually returned to Princeton, and Virginia graduated from Potlatch High School with the class of 1947.
On May 8, 1948, Virginia married Marlyn Cochrane at the Potlatch Union Church. They made their home in Princeton on a section of the family property on Chambers Flat. They later moved to Hatter Creek in Princeton, where they raised their three children and lived for 48 years. During that time, Virginia worked for Aslin & Finch as a bookkeeper. She also owned a feed mill in Potlatch with her husband that she helped run. Virginia attended cosmetology school, and went to work for Margie’s Cut & Curl before opening her own salon in Potlatch — Virginia’s Beauty Salon. She was passionate about her career and served on the Cosmetology State Board. She traveled all over helping with the exams. It was then she persuaded her daughter, Linda, to follow in her footsteps.
Virginia was very involved with her children. She served on the school board, volunteered with the 4-H Hatter Creek Country Cousins and the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club. Marlyn and Virginia moved to Alaska, where she worked for Larrabee Logging and held many different positions. The couple enjoyed fishing for salmon, halibut and red snapper. They also played with crab pots. At one time, Virginia went out fishing by herself and landed a 100-pound halibut. The couple loved sharing their seafood with family and friends.
For 30 years, Marlyn and Virginia were snowbirds and had a home in Arizona in the Yuma foothills. Marlyn and Virginia moved from Hatter Creek to Lewiston in 1993 and then to St. Maries. Marlyn passed away in October 2016.
Virginia was a spitfire who had to always keep busy. She enjoyed crochet, quilting, sewing, baking pies, knitting, raising chickens, working crossword puzzles and playing games as long as she was winning. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Princeton Community Club and also a member of Potlatch Grace Lutheran Church. Most importantly, Virginia loved her family and friends and loved to dance. #cochranelove.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mick) Weinmann, of St. Maries; son Kent (Bonnie) Cochrane, of Princeton; daughter in-law Bobbi Cochrane, of Lewiston; siblings Jewel (Jerry) Larrabee, of Carefree, Ariz., and Dave (Loretta) Besst, of Peck; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn Cochrane; son Wendell Cochrane; sisters Janet Mae Van Buskirk, Crystal Wadsworth, Gladyanne Besst and Rayma Earnastene; and grandson Rodney Dale Cochrane.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene in Princeton, with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the church. Please visit Virginia’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.