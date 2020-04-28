Virginia Lee Hays, of Moscow, died peacefully Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at her home. She was blessed with 97 years.
Virginia was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Spokane. She spent her growing up years in Farmington with her mother, Julia B. (Littleton), and stepfather, Rueben Divine, along with her eight brothers and sisters. Virginia attended school at Colfax and Pullman. During her years at high school, she met Richard A. Carstens. They were married in 1941 and were later divorced.
In 1954, Virginia married Leonard “Bill” Hays in Boise. They made their home in Moscow, where Virginia worked at Dodson’s Jewelry Store for several years. She later worked for more than 10 years for Latah County in the taxation department, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed being with family, camping, fishing, her flower garden and playing her favorite game of pinochle with special friends.
Virginia was a member of the Moscow First United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women; United Methodist Lunch Bunch; Friendly Neighbors; Friendly Neighbors Pinochle and Senior Citizen Pinochle clubs; CFTL; the Idaho Roadrunners; and Hillyard Senior Group in Spokane. She had fond memories of traveling with Hillyard Senior Group and the Idaho Roadrunners throughout the U.S. and Canada. Virginia also took memorable trips with family to England, as well as cruises to the Bahamas, Panama Canal and Norway.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, who died Feb. 28, 2000; her eight siblings; and her grandson, Larry Hays, who died Nov. 28, 2008.
Virginia is survived by her children, Connie (Don) Dugdale, of Springfield, Ore., Larry (Linda) Carstens, of Snohomish, Wash., and Doug (Pam) Hays, in Troy, in addition to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Music Department, Gritman Cardiac Rehab or to the Moscow Volunteer Ambulance Fund.
The family wishes to thank the Rev. Debbie Sperry and Virginia’s great many friends who sent cards and visited, bringing her much joy, and especially for Barb and Ed Townsend. Your loving friendship to our mother deeply touched us all.
Our gratitude to Elite Hospice and Family Resource Home Care for enabling us to respect Virginia’s desire to stay at home.
She will be laid to rest in the Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at the Moscow First United Methodist Church later this summer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.