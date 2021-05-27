Walter Martin Clark, 71, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Walter was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Altadena, Calif., to Walter and Carolyn (Shaver) Clark. He grew up in Riverside, Calif., where he graduated from high school. He received his bachelor’s degree from San Bernardino College, and later attended USC where he received his master’s degree. Walter married Janice Malca May 3, 1980, and together they made California their home.
He began his career in public school administration and had a distinguished career. Following Walter’s retirement, they moved to Pullman in 2008 where they have made their home since. Walter enjoyed model railroading and was a member of the Pullman Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Palouse Harmony Chorus.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, of Pullman; his daughter Candace (Joshua) Johnson of Endicott, Wash.; and his five grandchildren, Matthew, Sophia, Jenah, Victoria and Lilee. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Everly.
No services are planned for this time. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.