Wanda Maxine (Branting) Rueppel passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home away from home, Hill House Memory Care, in Moscow.
Despite progressing limitations due to age, Wanda maintained a spunky and positive attitude and took everything in stride except for the loss of her driver’s license at 90 years young (she never got over that). Fortunately we were able to sooth that indignation with the acquisition of an electric golf cart to serve as limousine and “trap wagon.”
Wanda was born April 19, 1929, on the family farm in Spring Valley near Troy. She was the seventh of 10 children born to Oscar and Alice (Spencer) Branting. Most of her childhood was spent on the farm, where she also attended Spring Valley and Troy schools.
While working in her father’s Troy cafe, she met a newly discharged U.S. Army sergeant who was employed at a local gas station. She and Walter Rueppel were married July 20, 1947. Soon after their marriage, Walt began a long career in the logging industry. Early homes were made in Moscow, Deary, Potlatch, Avery, Camp 45 (Bovill), Old Camp 44 (Avery) and Fishhook Camp (Avery). In 1957, they moved to Deary and have lived here since.
Wanda was a “homemaker” most of her life. Her many hobbies included painting, collecting, gardening and travel. She and Walt especially enjoyed camping, boating and fishing on Dworshak Reservoir, anything involving family and traveling in their motorhome, never staying in one place very long because there was always something great to see down the road.
Wanda is survived by daughter Kathy (Rod) Proctor, grandchildren Aaron Proctor, Matthew (Lanna) Proctor, Caleb (Julia) Proctor, Zachary (Brandi) Proctor, all of Deary, Ronald (Tammy) Rueppel, of Middleton, Idaho, Carissa Rueppel, of Kuna, Idaho, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her beloved Walt (2004), her son First Lieutenant Ronald B. Rueppel (1971 Vietnam), her brothers Vernon, John, Melvin, Raymond and Everett Branting, sisters Mary Griffin, Violet McAvoy, Betty Scott and Shirley Tenwick and a slew of good friends.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their help in Wanda’s care. We would extend special thanks to the administrators and staff at Hill House Memory Care for the wonderful care they provided Wanda and the peace of mind they provided us in doing so. We would also like to acknowledge Wanda’s niece, Gloria Dahlin, for her special contribution.
Please join us for a covered-dish dinner and a celebration of Wanda’s life at noon Friday, Jan. 6, at the Deary Community Center, 403 Line St., Deary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Deary Funeral Dinner Fund c/o City of Deary, P.O. Box 236 Deary, ID 83823 or the charity of choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.