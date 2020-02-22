Wanda Siple Brooks, of Moscow, passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, of natural causes.
On Jan. 18, she arrived on her own two feet, looking beautiful and happy to be the guest of honor at her 100th birthday party. Family and friends came from near and far to honor this amazing lady.
Wanda was born Jan. 20, 1920, to Madge and Ralph Siple in New Plymouth, Idaho. She graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1938 and attended the University of Idaho and earned a degree as a dietician. She met her husband, Leonard Brooks, at college and they married soon after. He went off to war for three years, came back to Idaho to get his master’s degree and they started their family. They lived in Sandpoint, Idaho, and St. Maries before deciding to pursue a work career overseas.
Wanda traveled and lived in many foreign lands, but remained very grounded in the sensibilities of lasting value. She and Lenny retired to Moscow in 1973 to be near their children. Their home was filled with many interesting pieces of artwork. Wanda was a good supporter to many of the overseas crafts people.
Wanda was kind and gracious, always hospitable, even during the difficult times in her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, friend and an incredible bridge player. She and Lenny were especially engaged when it came to helping young people, family and others get their start in life.
Wanda was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Virgil and John; and daughter Jan. She is survived by her brother, Ralph; her daughter, Susan Swalley; her son, Robert Brooks; two grandsons, Kenneth and Douglas Swalley; two granddaughters, Jennifer Milmont and Samantha Milburn; and three great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Avery Milmont and Emma Milburn.
No service is planned. Her family would like to suggest any donations be made in her name to: Good Samaritan, 640 N. Eisenhower, Moscow, ID 83843 or Elite Home Health and Hospice, 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.