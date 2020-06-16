Warren Leroy Iverson, 91, of Moscow, passed peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bishop Place Retirement Living in Pullman. He was loved immensely and will be missed by many.
He was born March 17, 1929, to Gilbert and Bertha Nilsen Askeland Iverson in Moscow. He attended Blaine Grade School until the third grade, then went to Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow High School in 1947. He worked for Builders and Growers, delivering feed, coal, sand, etc. for some time and started farming with his brother, Gilmore, in 1948. He married Patricia Henry in 1948, from whom he later separated.
Warren served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of Germany from 1954 to 1956, and was in the Reserves until 1962. Upon returning home, he resumed farming with his brother, Gilmore.
He married Snefrid Jenny Falfstad in 1958. They had two children, John in 1960 and Linda in 1963. When Jenny became ill, they moved to Moscow. Jenny passed away in 1976. At this time, Warren was what they call a suitcase farmer, commuting from the city to the farm each day.
Warren married Maxine McDaniel, of Princeton, in 1977 and they moved back to the country. Warren became a respected stepfather to Maxine’s previous children, including Leslie, Marcia, Cheryl and Tamy. Warren retired from farming in 1988. Maxine passed away in 1996.
Over the years, Warren and his brother, Gilmore, farmed as many as 1,500 acres, and had ventures in addition to dry-land farming, including cattle, logging and garnet mining in the Fernwood, Idaho, area.
Warren enjoyed camping, fishing and collecting cars and toys. As a member of the Lewiston Cranker Club, he enjoyed working on his cars and participating in club activities on a regular basis.
He is survived by his children, John Iverson (Liz), of Kent, Wash., Linda Moser (Steve), of Moscow, Marcia Whittington, of Sunset, La., and Tamy Thomsen (Eric), of Vancouver, Wash; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children, Cheryl Gilbert and Les McDaniel.
There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the University Room, at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals may make a gift to a charity of their choice.