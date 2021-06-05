On March 16, 2021, Warren Neale Wright, loving husband, father, stepfather and grandpa (Silly Grandpa) passed away at home at the age of 75 after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
Warren was born in McMinnville, Ore., to Neale and Edith. He attended Foothill College, Oregon State University, and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in cinematography in 1969. He worked his entire career in public television and produced several documentaries, including “Civilization: Egypt and the Middle East” and a film about Jane Goodall and her work with chimpanzees. He ended his 40-year public television career in 2009 at Washington State University as manager of the two public television stations.
Warren was very creative and enjoyed multiple hobbies over his lifetime. He had a knack for fixing anything and everything around the house and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor resolve a problem. His woodworking skills resulted in many beautiful pieces, including fine furniture. He absorbed himself in family genealogy and restoring antique radios in his retirement years. He loved bird-watching, music, photography and gardening. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, his impeccable integrity and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Warren is survived by his wife, Elaine, sons Brian and Matthew, daughter Carrie, stepsons Matthew and Eric, brothers Jim and Roger and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held June 26 in Ridgefield, Wash. Donations can be made to the Cancer Society and/or your local Public Broadcasting Service.