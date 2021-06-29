Wayne Charles Day, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Durango. Colo., to Chester Wayne Day and Winnie Mae Harmon. Wayne graduated high school and was a resident of Craigmont for more than 50 years. He married Judy (Robinson) Day on Feb. 1, 1988, in Pullman.
Wayne was a very hard working man who provided for his family. His enjoyment was camping, hunting and fishing. Wayne taught his children about family, manners and discipline.
He is survived by his wife, Judy E. Day of Craigmont; daughter, Kathleen Wood of Clarkston; sons, Darrell Day of Lewiston and Dwayne Day of Portland, Ore.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. July 3 at Craigmont Cemetery.
