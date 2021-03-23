On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Wayne E. Susa, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home at the age of 73.
Wayne was born July 25, 1947, to Edward and Elizabeth (Marcinack) Susa in Beach, N.D. He met and married Betty L. DaMoude from Nelson, Neb., June 9, 1973. They raised two children, son Derek and daughter Jolene.
A Vietnam veteran, Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69, achieving the rank of E5. He operated Susa Lumber Co. alongside his father from 1969-86. He and Betty purchased their first floral shop, in Baker, Mont., in 1974 and Wayne found his true calling. In 1987, they purchased Scott’s House of Flowers in Moscow and moved the family west. Wayne will be fondly remembered by the many residents of Moscow, Pullman and surrounding areas for his beautiful and artfully designed floral arrangements. He received many accolades for his thoughtful wedding and funeral pieces. Wayne was passionate about his yard and property. His beautiful flowers and trees kept him busy from spring to fall each year. He loved camping, mentoring and playing with his two granddaughters, Carissa and Kasey. A lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and frequently served as a greeter for Mass.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Ed, and his mother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his dear wife of 47 years, Betty, along with his son, Derek (Nikki), of Colorado Springs, Colo., and daughter Jolene, of Moscow; granddaughters Carissa and Kasey; sister Rose (Ron) Marie Johnson, of Longmont, Colo.; sister Dorothy (Darren) Smith, of Zahl, N.D.; and brother Eddy (Carleen) Susa, of Baker, Mont.; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the family home located at 1415 Orchard Ave., Moscow, with Fr. Joseph McDonald presiding.
Memorial donations in memory of Wayne can be made to the Knights of Columbus, 618 E. First St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.