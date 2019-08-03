Wayne Hale Crathorne passed away Thursday, July 20, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif., when his heart stopped after he experienced failing health and dementia.
Wayne was born in Potlatch to Leota (Price) Crathorne and Paul F. “Fritz” Crathorne on June 28, 1935. His mother, Leota, died when Wayne was just 2 weeks old and he was “reared” by his aunt, Naomi Crathorne Greer, and uncle, Clifford Greer (Wayne always said farm animals are “raised” — children are “reared”). Wayne never married or had children. His family consisted of his father, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He spent his early years in Potlatch. The family later moved to Lewiston, where Wayne finished his final two years of high school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953. Following his high school graduation, his family moved to Coeur d’Alene and Wayne attended the University of Idaho. He received his undergraduate degree from The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He also attended Washington State University and earned his master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Wayne was a member of the Anglican (Episcopal) Church, the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, the National Rifle Association and served in the Air National Guard for six years. Some of his interests included gardening, skiing, hunting and traveling. He spent his summers working at Glacier National Park, Grand Teton National Park and as a park ranger for 10 summers at Yellowstone National Park.
Wayne enjoyed his home in Canyon Country, Calif. He especially enjoyed maintaining a well-landscaped yard and garden with lots of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. He named his property “The Crowsnest Ridge Ranch” after learning that “Crathorne” means “Crows Nest.” He enjoyed his pets, usually dogs and chickens. He even had a pet parrot that he named Fritz, after his father.
One of Wayne’s international trips was to Crathorne Village, in North Yorkshire, England. He visited multiple sites in the area, including the Crathorne Manor and the old Anglican Church to learn more about the family heritage.
He was a teacher and counselor for more than 45 years in the Santa Clarita, Calif., area at the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District. He taught English as a second language at the Golden Oak Adult School in the evenings in addition to his full teaching schedule. After his retirement, he continued to teach part time for several years. He gave freely to help former students in need. He loved to hear of his students’ achievements and see them succeed in life. He enjoyed attending reunions and special events to visit with former students and show his support for them. He was loved by his students and made a huge impact on numerous lives. Wayne will be greatly missed by generations of students.
Wayne was a lifetime conservative Republican and was proud to have been invited to a presidential event and have his picture taken with President George W. Bush.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins and is survived by his cousin, James Crathorne (Carol), of Moscow.
A remembrance service will be held in California. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Holy Trinity Church, 105 E. Alder St., in Palouse. The burial service will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery with a reception afterward.
