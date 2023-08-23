Wayne Spencer Tate, 91, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his Pullman home.
Wayne was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Lewiston to Harold and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He grew up and began school in Spokane until the family moved to Pullman where Wayne graduated from Pullman High School in 1950. He entered the US Navy, serving until his honorable discharge. Wayne returned to Pullman and began his education at Washington State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in computer programing.
Wayne married Carol Osmundson Sept. 11, 1955, in Genesee. They made their home in Pullman and Wayne had a 35-year career at WSU as a computer programmer. During this time, they moved out to the family home on Barr Road, until moving back to Pullman several years ago.
Wayne was a private man who loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed gardening, HO scale trains, golfing and making candy during the holiday season. Wayne always enjoyed sharing his homemade candy with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Carol at the Pullman home; his son Michael Tate (Liz) of Spokane; two son-in-law’s Michael Pound and Jim Jacobs; three grandchildren Jamie (Dex) Beard; Matt (Serree) Jacobs and Ryan Pound and his great-grandchildren Brett Beard, Von Beard and Bailee Mae Jacobs. Wayne was preceded in death by two daughters Pamela Jacobs and Jodi Pound, one brother and his parents.
The graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Pullman Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorial donations in Wayne’s honor be made to the Pullman American Legion Post.