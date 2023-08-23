Wayne Spencer Tate, 91, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his Pullman home.

Wayne was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Lewiston to Harold and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He grew up and began school in Spokane until the family moved to Pullman where Wayne graduated from Pullman High School in 1950. He entered the US Navy, serving until his honorable discharge. Wayne returned to Pullman and began his education at Washington State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in computer programing.

Wayne married Carol Osmundson Sept. 11, 1955, in Genesee. They made their home in Pullman and Wayne had a 35-year career at WSU as a computer programmer. During this time, they moved out to the family home on Barr Road, until moving back to Pullman several years ago.

