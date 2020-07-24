Wendy Mitchell died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. She died at home with her husband and daughter by her side.
Wendy was born June 26, 1954, in Lewiston, to Ed and Helen Ulrich, the youngest of four children. She spent her childhood in Nezperce until the family moved to Moscow in her teen years, and she graduated from Moscow High School. She attended the University of Idaho and earned a degree in teaching for Latin and history and a second in library science. Wendy spent most of her working years at the Moscow Public Library.
Wendy and Boyce Mitchell were married in 1977 and together had a daughter, Sarah, in 1978. Sarah was their one and only child in a marriage that lasted almost 43 years until her death.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary. In addition to her husband, Boyce, and her daughter, Sarah, she is survived by a grandson, Aiden Butterfield; and brothers Craig and Dennis Ulrich; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.