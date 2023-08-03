Willemina “Willi” Siems, 89, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Trinity at City Beach in Sandpoint.

Willi was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Woerden, Netherlands to Willem and Marrigje den Heeten. After completing nursing school in Holland, she set off to “travel the world.” Her first stop was London where she met Peter Siems. Three months later they were married.

After Peter graduated from university, they moved to South Africa where Willi worked as a nurse and they had their first two children, Robin and Donald. The family immigrated to the United States in 1961 and Willi continued to work as a nurse in Colorado and their third child, Carol, was born. The family then moved to Moscow, ID and their fourth child, Christopher, was born.

