Willemina “Willi” Siems, 89, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Trinity at City Beach in Sandpoint.
Willi was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Woerden, Netherlands to Willem and Marrigje den Heeten. After completing nursing school in Holland, she set off to “travel the world.” Her first stop was London where she met Peter Siems. Three months later they were married.
After Peter graduated from university, they moved to South Africa where Willi worked as a nurse and they had their first two children, Robin and Donald. The family immigrated to the United States in 1961 and Willi continued to work as a nurse in Colorado and their third child, Carol, was born. The family then moved to Moscow, ID and their fourth child, Christopher, was born.
In Moscow Willi finished her nursing career and began working at The Topiary Tree, a small clothing boutique which she eventually bought and managed. Willi and Peter moved to Sandpoint in 2002.
Willi enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home. She was an excellent chef and specialized in preparing Indonesian food. She was active in the community and enjoyed all kinds of clubs: hiking, investing, book and bridge. Willi knew the benefits of exercise and swam up to four days a week for decades. She also loved to travel and read.
Willi is survived by daughter Carol (Robert) Bensen of Sandpoint; sons Robin Siems of Culver, Ind., Donald Siems of Sandpoint, and Christopher (Denise) Siems of Portland, Ore.; four grandchildren Cor, Ali, Conner and Samantha; and two sisters Dini Vlasblom and Corrie Alkema both of Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter Siems, brother Nico den Heeten and his wife Yvonne, and two brothers-in-law Rikus Vlasblom and Geert Alkema.
