William “Bill” Howard Webber passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. His death was from natural causes as he was 95 years old. Bill was born in 1928 in Taft, Calif., and was the last of four siblings born to Charlie and Irene Webber. Bill was not only the last to be born, but he survived the longest as well. His two sisters, Frances and Barbara, and brother Donald preceded him in death. Bill served in the U.S. Navy in the submarine service as a Radio Technician. After he was honorably discharged, he did several types of work, before starting a 35-plus year career at IBM. Bill married his wife Carollee in 1956. She also preceded him in death in 2012. Bill leaves behind one son, a daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bill loved the outdoors, fishing and traveling. He was also a member and a past commander of the VFW. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star, including holding the position of Master in the Marin Lodge. He was also involved with his wife volunteering at the Marine Mammal Center and then later at the Whitman County Humane Society. Bill lived most of his life in San Anselmo located in Marin County, Calif., before escaping to Pullman in 2006 to be closer to family. Bill lived with his wife for a number of years in the Ridge Pointe community. Unfortunately, due to a failing memory and mobility issues, Bill moved to Pullman Regency, an assisted living facility in 2020. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic and visitation restrictions, he didn’t get to see his family much. He lived there until passing away. Every time Bill was asked, he indicated they were taking good care of him.
Dad requested no memorial or funeral service. He will be cremated and his ashes will be shipped back to Ukiah, Calif., where his wife’s ashes are also interred in the Russian River Cemetery.
