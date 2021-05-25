William C. “Bill” Maston, 88, of Johnson, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Bill was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Colfax to Earl and Bernice (Hatley) Maston. He grew up in Staley until the family moved to Johnson, where he attended school. Bill completed his education at Colton High School and during these years worked on the family farm. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1952 and served his country until 1954 when he received his honorable discharge. Bill returned to Johnson and married Florence Nichols on July 28, 1954. Together they have made their home in Johnson.
Bill worked for Thompson Motors for a number of years until beginning his career in the early ’60s at Washington State University in the heavy equipment department before finishing his career in the building and maintenance department. Bill retired after 30 years of service. He was a fireman for Whitman County District 12 and served as assistant chief. Bill was a member of the American Legion Boyd Maynard Post No. 128 in Colton and a member of the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed his family and friends and was always ready to help any neighbor who needed assistance. Bill enjoyed raising his animals and assisted his daughter with her horses through the years. Bill always enjoyed telling a story or two and will be remembered for his wonderful smile.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Florence, at the family home in Johnson; his son, Bob (Diana) Maston, of Uniontown; daughter Darlene (Steve) Hilkin, of Moscow; and a granddaughter, Leslie Maston (Adam Turnidge), of Colton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. The graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pullman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.