William Glenn Cash, DVM “Bill”, 67, of Pullman, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, from causes related to his long battle with Huntington’s Disease.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Mountain View Park picnic area in Moscow.
Bill was born in Sacramento, Calif., on June 4, 1952. He graduated from Chester High School where he excelled in baseball and football. Bill continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Idaho, a Bachelor of Science degree in veterinary science from Washington State University, and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Washington State University.
Bill was married to Jorja Wilkinson on Jan. 6, 1973; they were married 46 years.
Bill worked as a veterinarian for Moscow Animal Clinic with great pride until his illness prevented him from practicing medicine. While Bill’s practice encompassed all animals, he loved working with large animals, and appreciated the opportunity to tell stories about his work with exotic pets, especially those from the traveling circus. Bill fostered a love of the outdoors from an early age, and became an avid outdoorsman while growing up in the Sierra Nevadas of northern California. Bill especially enjoyed skiing, canoeing, hunting, fishing and photography. He loved black powder hunting and was a member of Hog Heaven Muzzleloader Club.
Bill was a loving and supportive father. He was actively involved in Boy Scouts as a scout leader and loudly supported his sons’ athletic endeavors. Bill was an animal lover and was often accompanied by his dog, most recently his beloved black lab, Yogi. Bill was known to be a practical joker and storyteller, and could always be counted on for a good yarn, and like most good storytellers, left one wondering if the story was indeed true.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jorja Cash; his sons Ryan and Dusty Cash; daughters-in-law Yvonne and Maura Cash; grandchildren Hayden, Kenzie and Adelaide Cash; his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Misty Cash; nephews Jared Vance, Heath Cash, Avery Cash and other family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Aleta Kresge; father, Clayton Cash; and sister, Cathy Vance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of the Palouse, an organization for which Bill enjoyed volunteering. Bill’s family wishes to thank Leah and the wonderful staff at City View Adult Family home for their love and care of Bill during his last years of life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.