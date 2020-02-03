William Hunter Shephard, 74, of Pullman, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Will Shephard was born in North Tonawanda, N.Y. Dec. 25 1944, to Hilda and Ronald Shephard. He attended high school in San Francisco, received a B.A. in Dramatic Art in l966 from UC Davis, an M.A. in Drama in l970 from NYU, and a Ph.D. in Theatre in l984 from Florida State University.
Will worked as a professor of theater, acting and directing at Washington State University l992-2001, and University of California: Monterey Bay, 2001-2013. He lectured, performed and taught workshops around the world.
Notable film and theatrical Roles include “King Kong” (1979), Pete in “Death Race 2000” (1975), Rock Freak in “Phantom of the Paradise” (1974), and Pentheus in Richard Schechner’s “Dionysus in ’69” (1968). Books include “Inside King Kong: A Journal” and “The Dionysus Group.”
Will lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, cook, perform, write and spend time laughing merrily with those he loved best.
His family honors his legacy by following the advice he received from his mentor and friend, famed director, Jerzy Growtowski, “Look for the Light.”
Will is survived by: Sandy Shephard wife; Tim Shephard, son; Amy Shephard, daughter; granddaughter, Padma Mendelsund; grandsons, Jackson and Lincoln Marone, Zachary Lambacher and Alex Gertsen.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the family home in Pullman in the spring or early summer.
In lieu of flowers, Will’s family urges you to attend a live theatre production in his honor or, better yet, be in one.