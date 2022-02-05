William J. Fluegel

William “Bill” Fluegel Sr., was born May 2, 1940, in Anchorage, Alaska, to parents Eriven and Lillian. Bill spent his childhood, along with sisters Marie and June, exploring Turnagain Arm, Alaska. After high school, Bill served in the U.S. Navy and then attended college in Anchorage.
Bill started a family in Fairbanks, moved to Kansas, then Texas, before settling in Moscow where he received a teaching degree at the University of Idaho. Bill was a popular figure in downtown Moscow, where he enjoyed sharing stories and artwork on his daily walks throughout the town. He loved fishing, science fiction, music by Johnny Cash, photography, painting and all animals. Bill was also an avid coin and rock collector.
Before succumbing to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sisters. He is survived by his children Susan, Patty, Bill, John and Steve; daughters-in-law Sheri and Heidi; grandchildren Destiny, Tim, Nate, Annie, Eric, Ollie and Clara; and great-grandchildren Kasen, Tinlee and Branch. Bill also has a large extended family in Canada, as both his parents were born there.
A memorial marker will be set in the Palouse Cemetery, and the family hopes that, in lieu of flowers, people who are able will donate blood or help support a local animal shelter in his memory.