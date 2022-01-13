Norman James “Dutch” Dahmen

William Martin, 80, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bill was a gentle soul, a dedicated golfer, a fine watercolor painter, an inveterate fisherman and a great friend to many. He will be missed. He was a tire dealer in Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister. A private celebration of life will be held along the Clearwater River with the date to be announced.

