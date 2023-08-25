It is with warm remembrance that we announce the passing of Woodrow James “Pat” Crook, 83, of Pullman, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Pat was a good husband, fantastic father, dedicated Cougar, faithful Sigma Nu and five-foot nine-inches of blue twisted steel.
Pat was born Dec. 24, 1939, to James and Velma Crook and grew up in Richland. Pat and his wife, Colleen, started dating when they were in seventh grade. She passed away in March and they were able to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary, together again, on Aug. 19.
Pat was a remarkable athlete. He was a three-sport Richland High superstar who was a member of their first state basketball championship team.
First at Washington State College, then University, he earned six varsity letters in two sports: he was the starting right guard and inside linebacker from 1959-1961 in football and was the starting catcher on the baseball team from 1960-1962. He won the Coaches Cup (MVP) in 1962.
After his school career, Pat became an avid golfer and enjoyed many outings and tournaments with his family and friends.
Pat is survived by his four children: Colleen (Esther), Kelly (Stephanie), Casey (Marie) and Brady (Melissa); and seven grandchildren: Sierra (Tim), Connor, Kylee (Takunda), Riley, Courtney, Patrick and Dylan.
Pat was an amazing man and a good human. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren passionately. He was the best guy to have at a party — he could talk to anybody, about anything. He was a true gentleman.
Please join us for a celebration of his life at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Afterward, there will be food, beverages and stories. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Pat will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Colleen, at the Pullman Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.