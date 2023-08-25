It is with warm remembrance that we announce the passing of Woodrow James “Pat” Crook, 83, of Pullman, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Pat was a good husband, fantastic father, dedicated Cougar, faithful Sigma Nu and five-foot nine-inches of blue twisted steel.

Pat was born Dec. 24, 1939, to James and Velma Crook and grew up in Richland. Pat and his wife, Colleen, started dating when they were in seventh grade. She passed away in March and they were able to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary, together again, on Aug. 19.

Pat was a remarkable athlete. He was a three-sport Richland High superstar who was a member of their first state basketball championship team.

Recommended for you