Worth Thomas “Tom” Woodrum, 79, passed away May 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Tom was raised along with his sister, Jana, by loving, adoptive parents, Otis “Tex” Woodrum and Marjorie Woodrum, in Berthoud, Colo.
As a boy, Tom loved outdoor activities and driving his parents crazy taking apart and putting back together family clocks, vacuums and other household items. He attended school in Berthoud and Boulder, Colo., graduating from military high school and obtaining a degree at Schreiner in Kerrville, Texas. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in history from Colorado University – Boulder in 1965.
After graduation, Tom married Susan Shelton McEntire, of Nashville. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain. In 1973, they started a family that grew to include four boys. Tom worked for Burroughs Corporation and lived in Philadelphia and Dumfries, Va., following his honorable discharge from the Air Force.
In 1981, Tom moved the family to Lexington, Neb., following the passing of Susan. There, he was remarried to Janine Wycoff, and in 1983, the family returned to Tom’s childhood home in Berthoud before moving the family to Loveland, Colo., in 1990. The two amicably split in 1997, remaining friends.
Tom loved all things outdoors — most of all the Rocky Mountains. He spent countless hours taking his sons fishing and camping and built by hand a family camper out of two old school buses. He was also game for attending endless kids’ sports games and activities, and encouraged his family to play all forms of athletics, including at the park across the street from his childhood home. Tom was a dedicated member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Greeley, Colo., and Moscow. He also loved to work on computers, building software and hardware applications for home and in his career in technology in Ft. Collins and Greeley. In Colorado, his favorite places to visit and spend time were Estes Park, Hummingbird Hill in Glen Haven, and Burns. At Burns, he often visited and remained close with his extended birth family, whom Marjorie insisted he keep in touch with after his adoption.
Tom often thought of ethics; he was a hunter who supported gun control, a sportsman who wanted to protect the environment, and an avid reader of Native American history who frequently spoke of how Native peoples had been wronged. Many of his favorite topics of conversation involved religion and politics, and he was deeply spiritual as well as informed, having attended Iliff School of Theology at Denver University.
Tom was proud of the lives, careers and families of his adult children. Tom met a spiritual and personal soul mate in Alice Fadner and the two married in January 2005. They lived in Greeley for 10 years, and in 2014 the couple moved to Moscow to be closer to her children. They loved the outdoors, the church, music, travel and just being together.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tex and Marjorie; wife, Susan; and birth brother, Edward “Butch” Forrester. Survivors include wife, Alice Fadner; sisters, Jana Hall and Lois Crook; sons, Chad (Jennifer Baker) Woodrum, Derek Woodrum, Jeremy (Christine Gettings) Woodrum, Ben (Michelle) Woodrum; and beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Tom chose cremation. His life will be honored with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 Second St., Moscow.