Xun Shi passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, peacefully at home and surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 58.
Viewing for the public will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman with social distancing and masks required. The funeral service for family will be 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Graveside interment (open to the public) will be 2:30 p.m. in the Pullman City Cemetery. An online memorial service is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Xun was born March 31, 1962, in Wuhan city, Hubei Province, China, to Gengku Xie and Xinming Shi. She grew up in Wuhan, came to the USA in 1988. Xun graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with B.S. and M.S. degrees. She was married to Weidong Chen for 32 years, raising two sons, David and Peter. They moved to Pullman in 2002. She worked as real estate agent in Beasley Realty and as a biological science technician at Washington State University, and retired from WSU in 2017 after cancer diagnosis.
She enjoyed watching her sons playing soccer and swimming. She liked photographing, shopping, walking and morning coffee chats with friends.
Xun is survived by her husband, Weidong Chen; her two sons, David and Peter; her parents, Xinming Shi and Gengku Xie; her brother, Qinghua Xie, and sister-in-law Ling Ling; and her niece, Xin Xin Xie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, the Pullman Chinese Christian Church and/or the Grace and Glory Church in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.