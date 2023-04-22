Yvonne (Webb) Wight

Yvonne “Yve” Wight joined her Heavenly Father Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Born Yvonne Kathleen Webb Aug. 20, 1942, in Berkley, Calif., to parents Jon and Bonnie Webb, Yvonne was one of three children.

Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Spokane. At an early age Yvonne exhibited a love for art and creative writing, winning awards and contests for her drawings and poetry. After graduating from Shadle Park High School in 1960, Yvonne worked as a phone operator and supervisor at Pacific Northwest Bell. The following year Yvonne married Don Johnstone.

In May of 1964, they welcomed their son Jeff and two months later moved to Pullman so Don could pursue his PhD at Washington State University. From 1967 to 1981 Yvonne worked at Book World in downtown Pullman. With her brilliant smile and warm sociability she made many friends in the Pullman community, some of them lifelong. While at Book World she attended WSU, completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1975. In 1981, she joined the Purchasing Department at WSU until her retirement in 2008.

