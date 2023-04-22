Yvonne (Webb) Wight

Yvonne “Yve” Wight joined her Heavenly Father Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Born Yvonne Kathleen Webb Aug. 20, 1942, in Berkley, Calif., to parents Jon and Bonnie Webb, Yvonne was one of three children.
Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Spokane. At an early age Yvonne exhibited a love for art and creative writing, winning awards and contests for her drawings and poetry. After graduating from Shadle Park High School in 1960, Yvonne worked as a phone operator and supervisor at Pacific Northwest Bell. The following year Yvonne married Don Johnstone.
In May of 1964, they welcomed their son Jeff and two months later moved to Pullman so Don could pursue his PhD at Washington State University. From 1967 to 1981 Yvonne worked at Book World in downtown Pullman. With her brilliant smile and warm sociability she made many friends in the Pullman community, some of them lifelong. While at Book World she attended WSU, completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1975. In 1981, she joined the Purchasing Department at WSU until her retirement in 2008.
In 1981 Yvonne met her second husband, Ron Wight, and they welcomed her second son in 1982, Jonnathan. Yvonne was a vibrant part of the Pullman community, and a stranger to few. She is remembered by many for her love of jogging and was sure to never miss the eight-mile Bloomsday event in Spokane. She enjoyed cycling though Canada with friends from her singles group, square dancing on weeknights and being involved in her Church. Her adventurous spirit took her to Guatemala for charity work as well as Australia, India and London.
After retiring from WSU, Yvonne became a Chaplain at Pullman Memorial Hospital. Her faith in Jesus was foundational in her life, and with her innate level of compassion she remembered the time fondly. She often spoke to her family and close friends about what a powerful, at many times difficult, but rewarding experience it was. In 2017, she moved to Nampa to be closer to her family and grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by her sister Beverly Rhoads, her brother Bruce Webb, her sons Jef Johnstone and Jonnathan Wight, and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Pullman Presbyterian Church. Bright colors, cheetah print clothing and hats suggested. She would love that.