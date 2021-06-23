Yvonne Weber passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 88, in the peaceful surroundings of her family home with family members by her side.
A longtime resident of Colfax, Yvonne was born in Orofino, Aug. 18, 1932, to Earl and Nellie Franklin. She was the oldest of two children. At a young age, her family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where she attended Elk Creek School, and subsequently Kellogg High School, where she graduated in 1951. Pursuing her interests and love of caring for others, she immediately began nursing training in Wallace, Idaho, where she received her LPN certification, and subsequently started a nursing career at the local Wallace hospital. Her career eventually led her to the Shriners Hospital in Spokane. Later she was called to a nursing position to help the Catholic sisters at the St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.
During her time in Colfax, she met a local farmer from the Shawnee area, Charles Weber, through a double date where they attended an ice-skating show in Spokane. Charles and Yvonne continued dating and married in Colfax on Oct. 12, 1957. They resided in the Shawnee area and continued farming wheat and cattle throughout their 44 years of marriage. Yvonne was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where she enjoyed volunteering and participating with the Catholic Daughters. Yvonne and Charles were also active members of the local Parvin Grange.
Yvonne loved her flower and vegetable gardens, and family pets, and always took tremendous pride in her farm and family. While she loved being outdoors, her true gift was cooking and caring for her five children and ensuring they were always well nourished and on time for their numerous events and activities. Her passion for cooking eventually transitioned to a love of teaching her grandkids the art of cooking. Her recipes, her unique and masterful cooking, and her wonderfully fun and entertaining personality will be remembered by everyone who had the joy of spending time in her amazing, welcoming and peaceful home.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles; her parents, Earl and Nellie; and her brother, Ron, of Spokane. She is survived by her children, Vernon, Endicott; David, Colfax; Lori, Pullman; Mary, Spokane; Mark, Pullman; her grandchildren, Taunya, Jamie, Madison, Heather, Justin, Kendra, Kyle, Keith, Dustin, Mitchell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing for Yvonne will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church followed by a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow in the Colfax Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Colfax, Whitman County Fire District 11 or Whitman County Fire District 12. Online guest book is at bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.