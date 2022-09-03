Zachary Ryan Johnson, 31, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home in Pullman. Zachary was born April 11, 1991, in Bremerton, Wash.
Zachary was employed at Ken Paulson Plumbing in Pullman as a plumbing apprentice for the last two years. He was also in his second year of studies at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He was an active member of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Canoe Family and the Muckleshoot Canoe Family, participating in many canoe journeys and related cultural events, which were important to him and his family.
Zach loved his family and loved being a father, always finding ways to take his children on adventures like swimming, biking, fishing, crabbing, rock-hounding and immersing them in their culture of singing and drumming. He also shared with them his love for cruising on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Zintkala (Zizi) Johnson, at the family home in Pullman, and by his children, Aden Johnson (10), Zoey Johnson (8), Payslee Johnson (6), Aria Johnson (1), and stepchildren Lilly Nguyen (10), Liam Frank (8) and Shalean Thomas (4). He is also survived by his mother, Eileen Charles, of Port Gamble, Wash., and by his father, Michael Johnson, of Prince Rupert, Alaska. He also leaves behind siblings, Curtiss Terry Napoleon, Curtiss Henry Napolean, Curtiss Kees Napolean, Sheila Charles and Michael Johnson.
Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Port Gamble S’Klallam Longhouse, 31964 Little Boston Road NE, Kingston, Wash. Lunch will be provided.
Flowers may be sent to 31964 Little Boston Road NE, Kingston, WA 98346.
Donations may be directed to Zintkala Johnson or gofund.me/7e6c5b0e.