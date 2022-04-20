Zachery T. Riley, 28, of Spokane, passed into rest unexpectedly in his home, Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Zach was born Feb. 23, 1994, in Lewiston to Linda Riley and Dennis Akin. He was the youngest of his siblings. He spent his childhood growing up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and attended Clarkston High School until his interest in all things culinary and his desire to be part of that world beckoned him to move to Sedro-Woolley, Wash., enrolling and graduating from the culinary program offered there. During this time, Zach met the mother to his son, Kiera Spencer, with whom he shared a happy relationship — the result of which was the birth of Zach’s son, Trystan.
Zach later returned to his hometown, holding jobs in the food and service industry that he loved. After years of life in the LC Valley, Zach relocated to Spokane, to find a specialization that would lead him to a successful path in the culinary arts. He pined for a career that would allow him to finally settle down in his own home, and share time with his son, whom he loved more than anything else.
Zach was artistic and creative. He liked painting, drawing, and writing small songs or poems. He loved cooking. He enjoyed playing board, video and card games, loved fantasy and myth, and adored reading. He also enjoyed escaping into nature with activities like fishing, hiking and camping.
More than anything, Zach can be remembered for his big, warm personality — compassionate, loving and protective. Zach was someone who placed the happiness and comfort of others forever above his own. He endeavored in every action to make others smile and laugh. In every memory or photo he was always flashing a silly expression or pose to make others chuckle. Zach’s sense of humor was worn on his sleeve, right next to his huge and loving heart, to be shared with the world.
Zach is survived by his son, Trystan; his father, Dennis; two sisters; a brother; several aunts and uncles; numerous loved cousins; and many nieces and nephews who all adored him. Zach also left behind his canine companion, Boone.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his mother, Linda.
A service and celebration of life will both be held at later dates, for which announcements will be made.