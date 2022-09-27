Zelma Anita Foster

Zelma A. Foster, 80, a resident of Palouse, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Zelma was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Caldwell to Willis and Esther (Garside) Figgins. She attended her schooling at Potlatch, and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1961.
She married Larry Foster on March 16, 1966, in Palouse, and the couple made their home here.
Zelma worked for an apartment rental company in Pullman for several years and later was a substitute postmaster at Palouse in the 1980s and served at several post offices in the area as needed. She retired in 2002.
Zelma was a member of the Palouse Federated Church, the Palouse Roundtable. She enjoyed antiques, traveling, quilting and sewing.
Survivors include her husband Larry at the family home; two daughters, Nancy Francis (Michael), of Rosalia, Wash,, and Sherry Foster, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and one brother, Willy Figgins, of Potlatch. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Federated Church with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Memorials may be given to the Palouse Round Table, c/o Karen Hubber, 465 W. Church St., Palouse, WA. 99161.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.