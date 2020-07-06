TODAY
Lori Ann Beard, 50, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. Celebration of Life at La Quinta in Moscow.
TUESDAY
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, longtime Moscow resident — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow.
Roger A. Gamet, 68, of Palouse — 11 a.m. Celebration of Life at 330 S. Ellis St., Palouse with the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
WEDNESDAY
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, longtime Moscow resident — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 celebration at the Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.