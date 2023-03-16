A couple of new parents said they could feel the small town with them as they welcomed their triplets into their now multi-generational Pullman family.

Katie and Fred Wexler had a one-of-a-kind birth story after their triplets came earlier than they expected. The couple had intended to give birth at a hospital in Spokane, but when Katie’s water broke early all their plans went out the window. After they drove to their hometown hospital, specialists at Pullman Regional Hospital were able to safely deliver the children.

“I knew in my heart they were going to be OK,” Katie said. “I knew I didn’t have any control when things were happening, and God was really in control of the moment. I really believe he was working through doctors and everyone on that day.”

