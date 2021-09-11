Buckle up, Moscow
Buckle up, Moscow. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. Recently, the city annexed, rezoned, and approved subdivision plats involving hundreds of acres of farmland. Pullman is experiencing similar growth. They still haven’t worked out where to find replacement for the declining aquifer, effectively promising water they don’t have.
Wildfires, floods, and extreme heat remind us the Inland Northwest isn’t immune from climate change. Health, food production, financial stability, and water are at risk. Simultaneously, big changes lie ahead in leadership and management, electing a new mayor, three council members, and transitioning to a new city supervisor. It will be a steep learning curve.
Solutions to water issues will be complex, contentious, and expensive. Alternatives include pumping water up from the Snake River, pulling it out of Flannigan Creek, Paradise Creek, the North Fork of the Palouse River, and/or the South Fork, with or without injection of surface water into the aquifer. Acquiring property and restricting land uses in the watershed will be difficult. Solutions that benefit some stakeholders might injure others. It is important for policymakers to recognize their own blind spots and biases, and those of people who advise them.
Ironically, in 2006, at the invitation of Idaho Departments of Commerce and Labor, consultants from Battelle Technology reported on core competencies to grow jobs for Idaho’s economy. They determined that this region is best-suited to establishing a center for ecological health and sustainability, citing water quality and quantity as a “common denominator” in ecological health issues as economic drivers. Politics and the recession got in the way of realizing that objective. However, that rationale is even more compelling now.
This isn’t the time for a full-speed-ahead approach. Moscow, take your foot off the gas (literally), and invest in a systems approach toward a sustainable economy and environment, including water.
Nancy Chaney
Moscow
Supports retirement plan
Any small business owner will tell you that they consider their employees to be like family and many take an active interest in their well-being and long-term success, including retirement. Unfortunately, most like myself are not in a financial position nor have the capacity to offer retirement plans to their employees. However, new legislation could change that.
My business, BookPeople of Moscow, has been a mainstay in downtown Moscow for nearly 50 years. What sets us apart from Barnes and Nobles and Amazons of the world is that my employees and I do everything with a personal touch. Some of my employees are just starting their careers and I would love to offer them great pay and benefits including a retirement plan, the way larger companies can. The challenge is not unique to my business. A recent study found that many small businesses cannot afford the costs and administrative burdens that come with retirement security plans.
The proposal being considered by Idaho lawmakers would provide a low-cost way for me and other Idaho small businesses to do so. The bill creates a state-facilitated retirement program that employers sign up and then give their workers the opportunity to elect to have a portion of their pay go into an individual retirement account (IRA). The paperwork is minimal and can be rolled into my other monthly and quarterly administrative duties. Similar programs have been launched in other states with success.
The bottom line is that small business owners just want to offer a retirement program for their employees. This type of program could give us the ability to do so regardless of our size or unforeseen circumstances like this pandemic.
Carol Price
Moscow
Lemonade stand a success
We just wanted to say a huge thank you to all of you who were a part of our Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand this year. From the amazing bakers to our sign holders to everyone who came by on such a hot day to those who donated online — you continue to amaze us year after year!
This year, our fourth annual event, raised over $17,000 for Make-A-Wish. That equals two therapeutic hot tub wishes or eight puppy wishes or five shopping sprees or four trips to Disney for a family of 4!
Thank you for continuing to support our efforts and truly making kids dreams come true! We’ll see you next year.
The Connell andCarper families
Pullman