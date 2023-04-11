A biology lesson for misguided columnist

Moscow Pullman Daily News columnist Chuck Pezeshki and I are both professors in science disciplines on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, but our perspectives could not be more different. His vitriolic column Saturday, in which he argues that accepted medical treatments for transgender youth are diabolical acts, indicates that Chuck needs a biology lesson. Like the Idaho legislators who passed HB-71, Chuck has no business telling physicians how to practice medicine. They don’t have the training, they don’t understand the risks or the treatment options, and they have no clue about the real issues involved. Let’s put opinion aside and consider the biology.
As a geneticist with a background in sex determination and differentiation, I understand that “sex” involves both the making of our external features and the development of our brain. Whether we develop a testis or an ovary and the attendant plumbing required for each is due to a genetic switch that initiates gonad development and a cascade of events that follow. The brain is far more interesting. Several regions are ‘sexually dimorphic,’ meaning the wiring in these parts of the brain develops differently in males and females. Importantly, the developing brain is influenced both by genes and the environment in which the fetus develops.
Thus, in contrast to the choice to make an ovary or a testis, this brain wiring is not a simple switch. It is a continuum, with subtle variations that make each of us unique with our own perspective on our sexuality. I think it likely that I am a scientist because my brain was wired somewhat differently due to the estrogenic drug, diethylstilbestrol, my mother was prescribed during pregnancy in the mistaken belief that it would prevent miscarriage. Similarly, homosexuality represents a slightly different wiring pattern. Normal variation is one of the things that makes humans fascinating. However, when the body’s external features are at complete odds with the brain’s view, this creates huge problems for the individual. The medical help provided for these individuals is not barbaric, it is life-saving. Puberty blockers do not chemically castrate, they buy kids and their parents time to decide on an appropriate course of action. Surgery, when it is opted for, is not an atrocity, it is self-affirming.
It’s entirely possible that some of the manmade chemicals that have become prevalent contaminants in our daily lives are affecting the brain development of our children. An ever-growing number of chemicals used in plastics, epoxies, fertilizers, herbicides, flame-retardants, nonstick cookware, and in industrial applications have hormone-like actions. These “endocrine disrupting chemicals,” or EDCs, have been linked through experimental data from laboratories like mine and from studies in humans to effects on the developing fetus that subtly alter development. Subtle changes to a wide range of developing tissues, including the heart, brain, lungs, reproductive tract, gonads, and immune system can have tremendous effects after birth, leading to metabolic disorders (diabetes, obesity), infertility, behavioral changes, and an increased risk of diseases like cancer.
OK, Chuck, enough biology. Let’s return to the real world: You and I are both concerned about children. But focusing on differences and labeling the clinical approaches designed to help transgender individuals a ‘trans-rights movement’ doesn’t address the real-world concerns our children face. Exposures with life altering effects, living in a world with a rapidly changing climate, and facing the daily possibility of a mass shooting in their schools are the things that need our focus — if caring for our children truly is our priority.
I suspect that you and others who espouse these views are scared by what you don’t understand. But you, Chuck, are in a very privileged position. You work on a college campus where individuals feel freer not only to be themselves but to talk freely about what it is like to be them. I urge you to allow your WSU students to educate you. Their stories about treading a nontraditional path are amazing. Perhaps they can help you begin to appreciate that the real damage comes not from puberty blockers or surgeries. It comes from bad behavior and nasty remarks from those who have no understanding and, sadly, no curiosity about the diversity that makes us interesting as individuals.
Hunt is a Washington State University Regents professor whose work in the WSU School of Molecular Biosciences has attracted national attention. She was recently awarded the 2022 Richard B. Johnston Jr. M.D. Prize in Developmental Biology.