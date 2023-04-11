A biology lesson for misguided columnist

Moscow Pullman Daily News columnist Chuck Pezeshki and I are both professors in science disciplines on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, but our perspectives could not be more different. His vitriolic column Saturday, in which he argues that accepted medical treatments for transgender youth are diabolical acts, indicates that Chuck needs a biology lesson. Like the Idaho legislators who passed HB-71, Chuck has no business telling physicians how to practice medicine. They don’t have the training, they don’t understand the risks or the treatment options, and they have no clue about the real issues involved. Let’s put opinion aside and consider the biology.

As a geneticist with a background in sex determination and differentiation, I understand that “sex” involves both the making of our external features and the development of our brain. Whether we develop a testis or an ovary and the attendant plumbing required for each is due to a genetic switch that initiates gonad development and a cascade of events that follow. The brain is far more interesting. Several regions are ‘sexually dimorphic,’ meaning the wiring in these parts of the brain develops differently in males and females. Importantly, the developing brain is influenced both by genes and the environment in which the fetus develops.

Thus, in contrast to the choice to make an ovary or a testis, this brain wiring is not a simple switch. It is a continuum, with subtle variations that make each of us unique with our own perspective on our sexuality. I think it likely that I am a scientist because my brain was wired somewhat differently due to the estrogenic drug, diethylstilbestrol, my mother was prescribed during pregnancy in the mistaken belief that it would prevent miscarriage. Similarly, homosexuality represents a slightly different wiring pattern. Normal variation is one of the things that makes humans fascinating. However, when the body’s external features are at complete odds with the brain’s view, this creates huge problems for the individual. The medical help provided for these individuals is not barbaric, it is life-saving. Puberty blockers do not chemically castrate, they buy kids and their parents time to decide on an appropriate course of action. Surgery, when it is opted for, is not an atrocity, it is self-affirming.