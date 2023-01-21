A decade later, remembering a UI tragedy

Anderson

In the very early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2013, an 18-year-old University of Idaho freshman, Joseph Wiederrick, died of hypothermia under a bridge on the edge of Moscow. It was a tragic situation with the circumstances confusing and sad. I am not assigning blame to anyone. I am sure people were, and still are, devastated about the circumstances.

While there is nothing that can be done to change the outcome of the story, maybe we can learn from it and use it as a catalyst to make some changes.

Nearly a decade ago I wrote the following post on my Facebook page: “(I wonder) what conversation took place at 0300 when a young man knocked on the door at a house on the edge of Moscow and/or was found in the basement of another. What was it about the encounters with this man that wasn’t strange enough to report?”

