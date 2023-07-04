A diverse Supreme Court takes a stab at diversity

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

Most of us see July Fourth as special, but, fireworks have been going off all year at the Supreme Court. Last Friday, another of their bottle rockets exploded, and with the strike of a gavel — poof, 45 years of Affirmative Action turned into a cloud of smoke. While feigning shell shock, elite colleges across the country knew in their bones that Chief Justice John Roberts and company had AA in his crosshairs. It was just a matter of time.

I was particularly fascinated with the court’s written opinions in this case — their reading conjured up movie scripts. If nothing else, their words are like shovels that dig into the very substrate of America’s righteous divide. You might save yourself time and not risk contemplating President Joe Biden’s reaction: “This is not a normal court.” (And may I add milk to his toast: these aren’t normal times.)

To better appreciate the chief justice’s opinion that “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” you have to understand the claim of injustice coming from a group of Asian Americans who were not accepted to Harvard College — and felt that based on merit, they ought to have been. They organized as the Students for Fair Admissions and sued Harvard on the grounds that the college’s admission policies violated the constitution’s 14th amendment — the equal protection clause.

