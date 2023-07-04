A diverse Supreme Court takes a stab at diversity

Most of us see July Fourth as special, but, fireworks have been going off all year at the Supreme Court. Last Friday, another of their bottle rockets exploded, and with the strike of a gavel — poof, 45 years of Affirmative Action turned into a cloud of smoke. While feigning shell shock, elite colleges across the country knew in their bones that Chief Justice John Roberts and company had AA in his crosshairs. It was just a matter of time.
I was particularly fascinated with the court’s written opinions in this case — their reading conjured up movie scripts. If nothing else, their words are like shovels that dig into the very substrate of America’s righteous divide. You might save yourself time and not risk contemplating President Joe Biden’s reaction: “This is not a normal court.” (And may I add milk to his toast: these aren’t normal times.)
To better appreciate the chief justice’s opinion that “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” you have to understand the claim of injustice coming from a group of Asian Americans who were not accepted to Harvard College — and felt that based on merit, they ought to have been. They organized as the Students for Fair Admissions and sued Harvard on the grounds that the college’s admission policies violated the constitution’s 14th amendment — the equal protection clause.
Their claims seemed to be backed up by their expert economists who sifted through 10 years of the college’s admissions data. And the numbers told a story. Along objective measures: test scores and grades, Asian Americans on average, scored highest amongst all racial groups. Nothing unexpected there.
What was more eye-opening was how Harvard admissions scored the subjective or “personality” portion. Here, they are after “quality of character” as conveyed in applicants’ essays. It was shown that Harvard can and does place their thumb on the scale; Asian Americans consistently scored lowest as a group on this measure, and conversely, Blacks the highest. And even as Harvard brought in its own experts to challenge those conclusions, it amounted to a sideshow. The college’s goal of having a racially diverse campus had already been established, and what emerged was the existence of a “soft quota.”
Three decades ago, the state of California university system did away with AA guided “soft quotas” — they effectively went color-blind. The result? The percentage of Black and Latino students went into decline, most significantly at their selective schools like UC Berkeley.
In the face of these racial imbalance headwinds, the court appeared to use this data as ammunition to further bolster their righteous indignation against rules-based equity policies. When Justice Clarence Thomas writes, “We are not trapped in a fundamentally racist society,” we can practically feel the vitriol coming off his keyboard. To which Derrick Johnson, NAACP’s president quipped, “The worst thing about AA is that it created a Clarence Thomas.” To be fair, it may also have created a Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black female justice, who countered with, “Deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
And on that weightier note, I’m compelled to scribble a few words about how Justice Jackson’s “life” helps me plant my own feet on the ground. What has been the relevancy of race in my own life? In my education? In my opportunities? What doors have sprung open on account of my genetic, cultural, and racial profile? A sober reckoning that has me not only looking into the mirror but also across the railroad tracks, and leads me to the conclusion that I’ve won the lottery. You see, rubbing elbows with those who could open doors was a cultural inheritance and I had taken that for granted. People profile others all the time — so do I.
This case is a clarion call to get real. Justice Thomas speaks from the lectern of a university constitutional law class, not his soul. These are the ironic knots that need untangling along with cultural fairy tales that require a deeper understanding — the kind that get perpetuated in polite, educated conversation over drinks at the country club. Members only, of course.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: https://www.usrenewnews.org.