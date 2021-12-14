A family plan, challenges and rewards

As many parents do, Jolie and I stumbled into parenting with little understanding of what it entails. After more than half a century in that role, we have a better idea. Nothing definitive, but better.
The first couple of years are mostly “in one end and out the other” as infants eat, sleep, and poop. But at some point they lose their Bert Lahr or Winston Churchill appearances and start developing their true selves. Parental responsibilities expand beyond simple maintenance and begin in earnest. Before exposing children to the outside world of kindergarten, it’s important to reach some agreement with them about behavior.
When the kids were about 5, 3, and 1, we lived in Colorado. The Denver Post reported that the city was a magnet for runaway children from throughout the country. They were welcomed and exploited by the street people. We began to worry. How could we raise our own children to be responsible, service-oriented citizens without driving them away from home through overly strict efforts?
Early in our marriage, we’d agreed to cultivate two behavioral characteristics to strengthen our own bond: honesty and courtesy. I’d grown up in a household where shouting was the norm, so I fell short on courtesy. Jolie’s family background was happier than mine. But we worked on these traits honestly, together.
As the children’s understanding grew, we introduced them to honesty and courtesy. These ground rules applied to us all. Parents didn’t yell at kids; kids didn’t yell at parents; nobody yelled at anybody. Nor did we behave discourteously in other ways. If we did, we had to admit it, honestly. This was a hard, high standard to maintain, but in the grand scheme, it appears to have worked well for us all.
When the kids started school, we sent them off with this advice: “You’re going to be away from us for longer and longer as you grow up. We can’t watch or correct you as we do at home, but you already know right from wrong. You just need to be aware of your behavior wherever you are. If you make a mistake, admit it and accept the consequences.”
In other words, we encouraged them to monitor their own behavior, make their own decisions, and take responsibility for those decisions. It didn’t work perfectly. The years have produced lots of anecdotes about what happened when a temper was lost. Like the unexplained grape juice stain on the family room wall. But overall, we’re pleased at the way we all turned out. Half a century later, we still love each other, and that includes our children’s spouses.
As the children grew older, Mom decided she wanted to become a chiropractor. While the kids were at school, she began pre-med classes at Colorado State University. This meant everyone had to chip in and help around the home, so chores were divided among the family. Some were done willingly.
When Mom, then 42, entered chiropractic college in Portland, the kids took full ownership of the venture. They knew if they didn’t support her, Mom would drop out and come home. Nobody wanted responsibility for that!
We settled in Tumwater, a two-hour drive from Mom’s Portland apartment. My job often required me to be gone for a week or 10 days at a time, so we imposed an ironclad household rule: Only family in the house whenever parents are gone.
When the Tumwater School District learned what was happening, they weren’t happy, but the kids went to class regularly and did their schoolwork as much as they ever did, so we heard nothing directly. We also had a fail-safe backup. Our neighbor Kathy, whose kids were about the same ages as ours, served as emergency surrogate Mom. I don’t think we ever had to call on her in that role.
The year 1986 was banner. We celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, Mom graduated with her Doctor of Chiropractic and began practice, her mother celebrated her 90th birthday, daughter, Linda, married, and son, Dan, graduated from high school. Son Tom had two years left. Years later it was Tom who observed, “You didn’t kick us out of the nest. You just took the nest away.”
