A few ruminations on driveabout observations

Terence L. Day

During my career at Washington State University, I found hours driving highways alone was valuable “think time” as I drove to meetings around the state.

Those were the “good ole days” before cellphones could distract me.

Nowadays Ruth, my wife of 61 years, usually is with me and we have found that road “warrioring” is outstanding talk time. Better than the acclaimed pillow talk.

