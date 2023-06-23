A few ruminations on driveabout observations

During my career at Washington State University, I found hours driving highways alone was valuable “think time” as I drove to meetings around the state.
Those were the “good ole days” before cellphones could distract me.
Nowadays Ruth, my wife of 61 years, usually is with me and we have found that road “warrioring” is outstanding talk time. Better than the acclaimed pillow talk.
Recently, I read in the Las Vegas Review-Journal of Nevada’s growing problem with drivers going more than 100 mph.
The highway patrol issued more than 5,100 speeding tickets for traveling 100 mph or more last year as drivers are taking advantage of low staffing that severely handicaps enforcement.
The article reminded me of an experience we had on Interstate 84 in southern Idaho last March.
Returning from Utah I was driving the 80 mph speed limit on I-84 when a car blew passed us at a speed probably more than 100 mph.
It got perhaps 40 yards in front of us when his driver’s side rear tire literally exploded. Several pieces of rubber larger than a football were flying in the air at the level of our windshield.
I successfully swerved between the flying rubber and we continued our journey without further incident.
Speeding was a regulated problem before the invention of the automobile. Horses walk at a speed of about 4 mph, trot at 8-12 mph, and canter between 12-15 mph. They gallop between 25-30 mph — you know, as we see in cowboy movies. And — no — horses can’t gallop all day.
Rural cities, especially cow towns enforced speed limits faster than a trot. Parenthetically, they also required visitors to check their guns with the town marshal, and residents to leave their guns at home.
But that’s another column.
At 85 years and counting, I’m still a road warrior. In a recent four-day period, I drove 1,300 miles, from Pullman to Edmonds, Wash., and back the next day. On the third day I drove to Kuna, Idaho, and back to Pullman on the fourth day.
The driveabout included two-lane highways, including switchbacks on Washington’s State Route 129 and Oregon’s Highway 3 in and out of the Grande Ronde canyon, and Washington’s commuter-clogged I-90, and I-405, and Idaho’s I-84.
Some observations:
80 mph is insane. Only a few rare drivers are capable of handling emergencies at 80 mph, especially if they involve a vehicle speeding at more than 100 mph. Raise the speed limit to 100 mph and some will be driving 120 mph.
Even more insane are politicians who refuse to adequately fund law enforcement.
Utah, where Ruth and I have many relatives and friends, is a common destination. I hate driving Utah Interstates, especially inasmuch as Utah drivers are among the most self-centered, dangerous drivers in the United States. The only worse I’ve seen in my broad travels are behind steering wheels in Tokyo.
Utahns are the worst I’ve experienced in construction zones, and that’s something considering how bad drivers throughout the West have become in speeding past construction and emergency personnel on the highway.
I particularly grind my teeth when I have to also speed in construction zones. Traffic safety officers and highway patrol officers advise drivers to “Go with the flow,” because going slower causes accidents.
Following that advice, I once was forced to drive 70 mph in a 55 mph Utah construction zone.
Sorry, but Idaho and Washington drivers aren’t far behind.
Nothing makes my driving day happier than to see sheriffs and state patrol cars, especially at construction zones.
There are many other observations from the road that I’d like to share, but I’m out of room. Perhaps they will become the subject of another column.
Terence L. Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as a science communicator, retiring in 2004. His readings are peripatetic in agriculture, biography, current events, history, law, politics, psychology, religion, science, and sociology.