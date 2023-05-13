To my beloved students,

Many of you are graduating this month. I feel that many of the adults in your lives have done right by you. But you are also really the first true pandemic class to graduate. And in that time of the last three years, save for this one, you’ve been shut away through the actions of a combination of elders and experts who profoundly did not care about you — only about their own, solipsistic fears.

You’re going to have to go out there and remediate the damage done by these people. Those that fight any responsibility for what they have done are willful liars, and worse. They feel no remorse for the years they deprived you of. You’re going to have to make some choices on how much pain to hang on to, and how to move forward. My advice is as follows.

